Hyderabad: Sub-registrar held for accepting Rs 5.5 lakh bribe

A sub-registrar and document writer have been caught by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau in Hyderabad while accepting Rs 5.50 lakh bribe.

According to ACB DSP Satyanarayana, Arvind Mahesh Kumar, a a resident of Langer Houz has 350 sq yrds of plot in Gandhanguda which he gave for a builder for development. However, the builder withdrew it later and Arvind approached the sub-registrar for cancellation of development agreement.

To attain the cancellation agreement, Arvind was asked to pay Rs 5.50 lakh by the sub-registrar of Rajendranagar, Mir Arshad Ali following which he approached the ACB who laid a trap and caught him red-handed while taking bribe.

The ACB officials said that the sub-registrar was also suspended earlier on the allegations of corruption. The sub-registrar will be produced in ACB court today.