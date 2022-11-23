Hyderabad: SUCP conducts pharma-model competition

Hyderabad: A pharma-model competition was held at Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy (SUCP) in association with Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Telangana on Tuesday where students of various pharmaceutical colleges participated in the competition and presented their models related to the field. As many as 120 teams participated from various pharma colleges to display their creativity. Dr V Satyanarayana, Chairman, Sipra Labs, and Prof Raghuram Rao, former Director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Chandigarh, appreciated the inherent talent of students.

Six 1st prizes and six 2nd prizes were given to models under several categories. The prize distribution was done by Prof Raghuram Rao and P Veerababu, Vice President, Qualigens, USA.

Dr Satyanarayana said that the pharma industry is growing at a fast rate and needs talented and hardworking students. Prof Raghuram Rao advised students to explore more advanced fields to create models in future. Zafar Javeed said that the Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy is conducting innovative competitions to ignite the creativity of young minds.