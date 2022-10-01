Hyderabad: Sudden halt of MMTS train sparks panic at Begumpet station

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while when a moving MMTS train suddenly stopped near the Begumpet railway station on Friday. The incident occurred at around 9 am when the Lingampally- Nampally MMTS train suddenly halted while making a loud sound near Begumpet Railway Station. According to railway officials, a technical glitch in the signals led to the incident.

Few passengers pointed out that the sudden halt created a sense of anxiety among passengers who then got down the train to witness what has happened. "I have been travelling in MMTS from past one year and no such incident ever took place. Suddenly today, when the train stopped mid-way, it created havoc among passengers, as the sudden halt raised concern among us," said a passenger who witnessed the incident.

"The sudden halt of train created panic among passengers as everyone were getting late for work. However, the situation got under control within an hour," said Ramesh, another passenger.

SCR senior official said, "The incident occurred due to technical glitch in the overhead equipment (the electrical conductors over the tracks). This is minor issue, and passengers should keep their calm when this type of problem occurs."