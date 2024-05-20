Hyderabad: Summer art camp ends

Hyderabad: The two-week long summer art camp organised at Shilparamam, Madhapur closed its curtains on Saturday.

Around 92 people participated in the camp. The artisans have trained the participants in Madhubani Painting, clay pottery, pencil sketching, Mandala painting, Lippan Art Shell Dolls and Tribal Painting. On the last day, as part of the cultural programme held in the evening, the Kuchipudi dance performance by Praveena disciples’ group ‘Colours of Dance Kumari NSL’ entertained the audience.