Hyderabad: Summer camp in Shilparamam from May 1-17

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society is going to organise a summer camp at Shilparamam in Madhapur from May 1-17.

Various workshops will be organised, including art forms such as Madhubani painting, Nirmal Painting, Cheriyal paintings, Tribal Paintings, making of clay toys, acrylic painting, etc. Apart from this, Bhagavad Gita slokas recital will be organised from 10 am to 1 pm.

Interested people can contact 8886652030 or visit https://shilparamam.in/