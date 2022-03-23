Hyderabad: Sunshine Hospital launch various advanced & latest Cardiac system

Hyderabad: The Sunshine Hospital, Secunderabad launched various advanced and latest Cardiac system. The Ensite Precision Cardiac 3D Mapping System is useful to do complex radio frequency ablations for SVT & VT Patients.

It is the latest and most advanced 3D mapping system available in India. Whereas, the Optical Coherence Tomography 3D Imaging System with Coregistration and High Definition Intravascular Ultrasound System are useful in assessing pathology of coronary artery lesions more accurately to decide any need for Plaque modification devices like Rotablation, Intravascular Lithotraphy or Laser prior to stenting for adequate expansion of the stent.

They also show the extent of disease segment to decide stent length and diameter to place appropriately sized stent to cover entire size and segment of vessel.