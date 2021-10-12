Hyderabad: Super-speciality hospital to come up at Gaddiannaram

Hyderabad: The decks have been cleared for the construction of super-speciality hospital at Gaddiannaram with the Ministers and MIM legislators zeroing in on Batasingaram as an ideal space for the temporary shifting of fruit market. Further, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to lay the foundation stone for the proposed hospital soon.

Addressing the media on Monday after inspecting the Victoria Playground and Batasingaram with Ministers Mahmood Ali and Sabitha Indra Reddy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy announced that the fruit market from Gaddiannaram would be shifted to Batasingaram temporarily.

Adding that the trade would begin at Batasingaram from Dasara onwards, the Minister said that the State government would develop the fruit market spread in 178 acres at Koheda with all facilities soon. He said as of now cold storage, parking and road facilities were provided at the Batasingaram market, and assured the traders to address their concerns and provide necessary facilities at the temporarily market before the market is permanently shifted to Koheda.

Niranjan Reddy said the new market at Batasingaram lies close to the outer ring road and was accessible from any corner of the State. "It helps both farmers and traders bringing in fruit stocks to the market," he said, adding that the space at the Victoria Playgrounds was not sufficient to run the market, hence they have taken the decision to shift the market to Batasingaram temporarily.