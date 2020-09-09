Hyderabad: Supply shortages see spike in poultry prices

Hyderabad: Chicken prices have shot up by 80 to 100 per cent in the last few days due to the disruption in supply chain. Prices of broiler chicken have touched an all time high. The prices that were in the range of Rs 120 to Rs 140 per kg have doubled to Rs 180 to Rs 230 per kg. The reason behind this sudden spurt is said to be the disruption in supply of chicken and eggs from poultry farms nearby city and neighbouring states, forcing retailers to hike prices. "On a weekday, we sell around 80 to 100 kgs of chicken. However, the sales have gone down to 50 to 60 kg per day because of less supply," said Anitha Lowis, of Lowis Chicken shop in Malkajgiri.



Initially, chicken prices saw a drastic dip in sales during the lockdown due to the fake news linking COVID-19 to chicken went viral. It resulted in chicken being sold between Rs 20 and Rs 40 per Kg. However, the prices and demand shot back to normal as the rumours cleared out which resulted in more demand and less supply. "Since lockdown was lifted the sales touched 90 to 120 kgs and on weekends were around 150kgs, now it has fallen to 70 kg. Due to the less supply we have to increase the prices of the chicken to compensate for our losses," said Naresh, from SLN Swamy Chicken centre in Safilguda.

Spurt in egg prices too

Similarly, following chicken prices, the prices of eggs have also increased from Rs 4 one egg to Rs 6. "Because of the less supply people now mostly show up on weekends to buy eggs and chicken, which was not the case a few weeks ago.

The same has affected the sales of not only chicken but eggs also even after increasing the prices there are few consumers coming in everyday," said K Sairam from VNR Chicken Shop Neredmet.

Around 60 per cent of Telangana's egg and chicken consumption is met from poultry farms within the state. However, due to recent pandemic, not only state poultries but poultries from neighbouring states such as Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also witnessed a drastic dip.