Hyderabad: Support sought for Surabhi Vani Devi

LB Nagar: Local legislator Devireddy Sudheer Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with regard to MLC elections to Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates Constituency in Gaddiannaram and later in Nagole.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that all the parties should cooperate for the upcoming polls.

"Since the party candidate Surabhi Vani Devi has been running educational institutions, she is aware of problems of graduates and educated people and she will strive for solving their problems," the MLA added.

He alleged that the Central government cancelled the ITIR project and even failed to give a national status to Palamuru project. "While the State government has filled 1.34 lakh jobs in the State so far, it is planning to issue notifications for more than 50,000 jobs soon.

However, the BJP, instead of providing jobs, is burdening citizens by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders," the MLA said.

MLCs Elge Mallesham, B Dayanand, Telangana State Tourism chairman Uppala Srinivas and others attended the meetings.