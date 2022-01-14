Hyderabad: Surge in online food orders amid spike in Covid cases

Hyderabad: With a surge in Covid cases in the city, online food orders are rising, as more people order instead of going out for dining. Restaurant-owners say that orders have increased 8-10 per cent this week. However, with a fear of lockdown, workers from the Northern States have started leaving for their hometowns; in fact, 30 per cent staff has already left.



Irani hotels, restaurants and kitchens have seen a short rise in home deliveries with increased restrictions, as a new variant of Covid rises across the city. Online orders are the only hope for restaurants which were one of the worst hit industries during the pandemic.

According to owners of Irani hotels, since the third wave calls for people to be more cautious, they are avoiding walk-in in hotels and restaurants for dining. "At least 50 per cent of dining has been reduced after the announcement of restrictions. Around 10 per cent online orders has been increased in a week," said Mohammed Jaleel Rooz CEO, Grand Hotel, and executive member of the Twin Cities Hotel Owners' Association.

He added while online orders have increased slightly. They are the only hope for hoteliers to compensate the loss. If this continues for next 15-20 days they would be affected. "There is a fear of new variant of virus among people, They are avoiding eating outside and opting for online orders," added Jaleel Rooz.

However, there is another major concern for hoteliers---reduction in workers day-by-day. Rooz said hotels are also being affected by reduction of workers in fear of imposing lockdown as curfew clamped by governments in other States. In Grand Hotel till now, over six-eight workers have left for hometowns in northern States. "We are managing with leftover staff; if more workers of kitchen leave it would be difficult for us; May have also to cut restaurant menu," he added.

Syed Ali Raza, owner of Irani Hotel Lucky group in the city said since December 31, it has been observed that the market is slowing down. Business has witnessed a sudden fall since a week. People are not walking in to dine or for takeaways. "Over 30 per cent of staff has been reduced in a week in Lucky Hotels. Most workers have taken salary and transferred their saving before leaving. They will return only after situation gets back to normal," added Raza.