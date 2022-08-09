Hyderabad: 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu' at HICC enthral visitors

Hyderabad: The cultural fete at the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations on Monday enthralled the visitors filling in patriotic fervour, as artists depicted the role of freedom fighters right from Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi to Captain Lakshmi Sehgal of Indian National Army, set up by Subhas Chandra Bose.

Several cultural events were organised by the State government at HICC as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of independence. The programme started with 'Vandemataram' with 75 musicians on veena by Jayalaxmi and team, followed by Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram and Saare Jahan Se Achha. Sand artist Kanth Risa showcased his art on the freedom struggle, led by Mahatma Gandhi.

The team led by Alekhya Punjala performed a play on 'Warrior Women of Bharat celebrating the extraordinary lives of women warriors', which made the audience eagerly follow the programme. The artist depicted the lives of women freedom fighters, like Rani Velu Nachiyar, who led from the front in the freedom struggle.

The artists performed the play in which it was depicted how Rani Velu Nachiyar found armoury of the Britishers, which she burnt by setting herself ablaze. Similarly, the artist played the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai, who fought the Britishers. She also performed in the role of Dr Lakshmi Swaminathan, popularly known as Lakshi Sehgal, who went on to become a soldier in the INA; how she encouraged 1,500 women to become soldiers in the women's wing of INA giving training for three months.

A documentary was also made by the government on 'Meaning of Independence' for which voice over was given by noted actor Prakash Raj, who mentioned the development works taken up by the government. There was a programme of fusion dance by Vaishnavi Vignesh's team and patriotic song by Lavanya Latha.