Hyderabad: T-Hub celebrates its eighth Foundation Day

Hyderabad : T-Hub celebrated its eighth Foundation Day with a display of innovation and strategic collaborations with the theme Infinite Innovation, which showcased T-Hub’s commitment to shaping the future of entrepreneurship in India.

According to the officials, over the eight years, T-Hub has contributed to a total investment of USD 3.5 billion in the startups it has nurtured, fueled innovation with more than 600 corporate partnerships, facilitated 500 mentor connections and engaged over 3,000 startups.

During the event, T-Hub announced partnerships with CARE, Carrier Global, SIDBI, FalconX, KPMG, and the Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI). And also unveiled two flagship initiatives – T-Bridge and T-Scale, said a senior official.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT), BVR Mohan Reddy, Founding Director, T-Hub, Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub; Vamsi Reddy, Partner, Kaalari Capital, Sujith Jagirdar, CIO, T-Hub and Anish Anthony, CDO, T-Hub, were present during the event.

