Hyderabad: Taramati Premavati heritage sites in ruins; call for urgent government intervention

Hyderabad : Is conservation and restoration of culture and heritage of Telangana limited only to select monuments?

This question assumes significance following the gross negligence of heritage sites dedicated to Taramathi and Premavathi which is now in state of ruins. This is the historical site of the period of Golconda Sultanate.

While Taramati Baradari has become a prestigious and well maintained structure, this one has been totally ignored and is in a very bad shape. During undivided Andhra Pradesh the life and importance of Taramathi and Premavathi were presented several times at this place by the legendary classical dance guru Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna who was also the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Sangeeta Nataka Academy, a scholar and musicologist who promoted classical dance worldwide.

He had also revived the tradition of Andhra Natyam, in the late 90s.

But after the bifurcation, and formation of the TRS/BRS government these heritage sites remained in state of neglect. Neither the government nor the State Archeology and Museums Department of Telangana showed any interest.

Highlighting the importance of the two classical dance and music icons during the Golkonda Sultanate of 1626-1672 AD, Dr Natraja Rama Krishna, had prevailed upon the then State government in United Andhra Pradesh, to do something before the sites of Taramati and Premavati fall into complete disgrace.

He stressed on the two reflecting the flourishing composite cultures during the Qutb Shahi dynasty. From the mere fact that the final resting places of Taramati and Premavati are located just a few yards away from the tomb of Abdullah Quli Qutub Shah.

Besides, the Golkonda Fort also has separate sites of "TaramatiGanaMandiram" (Tramati Hall of Singing) and "PremavatiNruthyaMandiram" (Premavati Hall of Dance). A stage dedicated to where the two known to have presented their dance and music are located at the same heritage site.

NRV Prasad, the then Director of Archeology and Museums in United Andhra Pradesh, responding to Dr Nataraja Rama Krishna’s suggestion, wrote a letter to him on May 14, 1997. The official said, " I am thankful for your interest in developing the monuments of Taramati and Premavati and reviving their legendary role."

He also attended the Janma Bhoomi programme which was taken up as part of general clearing drive at the site and sanctioned Rs 50,000 for attending to immediate conservation of the monument.

However, he noted the extensive nature of both the monuments of Taramati and Premavati needs the assistance of voluntary organisations to develop the monuments on a massive scale in a short span of one year.

He informed Dr Ramakrishna that since both the monuments were under the control of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, his proposals need to governments support. Archaeology department can gear up public participation for landscaping and development of greenery in a befitting way, he added.

The official further referred to a provision in the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960, that permits entering into an agreement with the donors for adopting any archaeological monument.

Dr Nataraja Rama Krishna further took up the issue of conducting repairs to the GanaMandiram and NruthyaMandiram of Taramati and Premavathi with the then Principal Secretary of Higher Education on May 13, 1997.

Following this, he was informed on August 11, 1997, that Rs 1 lakh was sanctioned for plastering and flooring works of the main Baradari. An amount of Rs 5 lakh is estimated for the renovation of works to improve the surroundings of Taramati Baradari. For this, "necessary provisions will be made for the inclusion of works in the annual programmes of the Archeology and Museums Department."

That was what little the State government and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums did specifically for the conservation of Taramati and Premavati heritage sites. The restoration of Quli Qutub Shahi tombs, landscaping and a light and sound show in great electric colours turned the Golkonda heritage sites into tourist attractions. But the sites of Taramati and Premavatiwere allowed to turn in to ruins. Even now, all is not over. If the present government shows interest and directs the Archaeological department, they can enter into an MoU with institutes like JNTU which can take up the restoration works, say experts.