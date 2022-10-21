Hyderabad: Task force apprehends two, seizes illegally stored firecrackers
Highlights
The South zone Task Force teams on Thursday raided two places in the city and seized firecrackers that were stored illegally in residential areas.
Hyderabad: The South zone Task Force teams on Thursday raided two places in the city and seized firecrackers that were stored illegally in residential areas.
The Task Force team raided a go-down at Shahinyathgunj and apprehended a man identified as Nitesh Kumar who was illegally storing the crackers and planning to sell it in the city during Diwali. The police seized firecrackers worth Rs 8 lakh.
In another case, the team raided a house at Mirchowk and apprehended a person Venu Gopal who had stocked the crackers illegally in a residential area endangering the lives of the citizens. The crackers worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from him, said the police officials.
