Hyderabad: Task force apprehends two, seizes illegally stored firecrackers

Hyderabad: The South zone Task Force teams on Thursday raided two places in the city and seized firecrackers that were stored illegally in residential areas.



The Task Force team raided a go-down at Shahinyathgunj and apprehended a man identified as Nitesh Kumar who was illegally storing the crackers and planning to sell it in the city during Diwali. The police seized firecrackers worth Rs 8 lakh.

In another case, the team raided a house at Mirchowk and apprehended a person Venu Gopal who had stocked the crackers illegally in a residential area endangering the lives of the citizens. The crackers worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from him, said the police officials.