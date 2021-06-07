Hyderabad: Tech-savvy city youth take to smart route to book slot for corona jab

Hyderabad: Though slot-booking for Covid vaccination for the 18-44 age group has started in the State, several are finding it difficult to book an appointment.

The tech-savvy youth across the City have a different approach to booking a slot by using a bot to track the vaccine availability and get updated through the Telegram App. It also alerts you every time a particular slot opens in any government facility or in a hospital. Consequently, many have been vaccinated successfully after relying on this service.













Vinay Prakash (23), who got vaccinated last Wednesday, told The Hans India, "I got to know about Telegram App through a friend. Whenever we got notified on the app we ran the bot. Luckily, we got the slot for Covishield at Rainbow Hospital, Secunderabad. It was for dose-1."

Another beneficiary, Harshit (25) said, "The Telegram group made the slot booking process extremely smooth. It updates you every hour. Either a family member or a friend recommends you. A vaccine jab is need of the hour so nobody wants to delay it."

The two beneficiaries had to select their State and district, which lead them to a group of more than 1,2700 only in Medchal district. Likewise, there are several groups for other districts to book a slot.

A beneficiary explained that one has to keep looking every now and then on the Cowin website, which makes this process exhausting. One has to keep logging in for several hours, yet fail to book one. People across the City who are working from home are also stressed and find it difficult to concentrate, as they are glued to the website trying to book a slot, consuming their precious time in a day.

Sakina (30), a teacher who has been trying to book a slot for a week, said: I am unaware of such shortcuts or groups on the app. I haven't even installed one yet. I have been looking for a vaccine slot desperately.

It shows that how civic authorities don't declare such timings. It is the ill-preparedness that has resulted in such groups.

Satish (27), an IT professional, added "I came to know through my colleague and booked a slot for my parents. It makes the process easier without any glitche. One doesn't need multiple OTPs or have to open Cowin website."

Citizens can visit under45com developed by Berty Thomas who also shares links of Telegram groups on his Twitter. It is for everyone of the same age across the country.