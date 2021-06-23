Hyderabad: Theme-based park set to dot Tolichowki landscape

Tolichowki: With an aim to provide recreational facilities to citizens, especially for women and children, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing a theme park in Tolichowki.

The theme park at Hakeempet under Nanalnagar division would consist of different types of trees, erection of gazebo, children games, water pond. About Rs 70 lakh are sanctioned for the park.

According to the Nanal Nagar division Corporator, the park was not in maintenance and after the representation of area MLA, GHMC sanctioned the works and the existing park would be developed on a theme based.

"Recently, the civic body sanctioned the works of the park including the construction of footpath, boundary wall and a fencing, later after the MLA's request the GHMC have sanctioned more amount for development of theme based park," said Mohammed Naseeruddin, Corporator.

With the focus on the ambience of the park, for the development works, an amount of Rs 70 lakh were sanctioned and the works include construction of pathways inside the park, drilling of bore-well, entrance gate along with arch, development of water pond, and erection of Gazebo.

"This existing park will be renovated with better infrastructure, basic amenities and innovative elements to attract the locals." Already the pathway and drilling of bore well works were completed.

Laying of greenery, plants, installation of playing equipment, entrance gate works are in progress," added Corporator. Recently, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with GHMC Deputy Executive Engineer Sanauddin, AE Kaleemuddin, work Inspector Mahboob Ali also inspected the works and instructed to complete the works as early as possible.

The locals at the Hakeempet said that it is the only lung space in the area. The park was ill maintained and no works were done for beautification.

"After the renovation of this park it would be a good space for the children and even for elderly to spend their good time in the evening hours," said Nayeemuddin, a resident. Shaik Salah another resident said that there was no place for the children to play, after the work there would be a playing area."