Hyderabad: There is nothing deluxe about Deluxe Colony

Shaikpet: The residents of Deluxe Colony in Tolichowki of Shaikpet division are forced to put up with bad roads, sewage overflow, mosquito menace and encroachments. While pothole-ridden and muck-filled roads are giving them nightmares, the rampant encroachment going unabated right under the nose of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and local leaders are making them go huff and puff.

"The condition of roads has worsened. We don't even remember when they were repaired last time. We are finding it difficult to manoeuvre our vehicles on these pothole-ridden roads," quipped Khasim Junaidi, president, Deluxe Colony Welfare Association.

There has been no upgrading of sewer and drinking water pipelines ever since the colony came into existence. "We request the Water Board to lay new pipelines as per the requirement," added Junaidi.

Problems like absence of streetlights, proper sanitation, non-lifting of garbage are common in the colony. "There is no proper sanitation. Hardly once in a week, by-lanes are swept by the sanitation workers. The mosquito menace has become very common. No fogging has been taken up for a long time now," complained Prashant, another resident.

He also added it has become a daily nuisance to see garbage dumped in open space despite strict warnings. "Several times, we have asked the sanitation staff to clear garbage, but of no avail. We are forced to put up with the unbearable smell," he said. Complaining about encroachments, Junaidi said, "An illegal construction is going on nala which passes through the colony to Hakeempet. Even after complaints raised with the GHMC, nothing has been done and the construction is going on at a faster pace."

"How can authorities give their nod for the construction of a house on nala slab?" he questioned, suspecting nexus between civic authorities and encroachers. Mohammed Amjed, a resident, said illegal constructions were common in the colony. "A private school which was started three decades ago in a ground-plus first floor has added five more floors, which can pose danger. Even after the colony association complained, no action has been taken," rued Amjed.

