Hyderabad: Thousands throng Study in USA fair

Hyderabad: Education USA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Hyderabad hosted a university fair in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Over 3,000 students interested in studying in the United States registered for the event, which featured in-person discussions with the US universities representatives, Education USA advisers, and US Consulate visa officials. Acting US Consul-General and Consular Chief Rebekah Drame opened the event, which kicked off in Hyderabad to be followed by an eight-city tour of India, including Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, and concluding in Bengaluru on September 3.

Representatives from 40 accredited universities and colleges in the United States participated, representing a diverse geographical and academic landscape and offering a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels.

Visa officials from the US Consulate in Hyderabad also attended to answer questions about the US student visa application process.

Drame remarked on the growing ties and strength of US-India educational partnerships, adding that these in-person events are important to help students and parents make informed choices about US higher education options, learn about the US students visa application process, and become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the United States.