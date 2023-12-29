Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East zone team along with Secretariat police apprehended three interstate drug peddlers who were involved in possession of MDMA drug. The police seized 102 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 7.10 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Anup Navnath Sonawane alias Anup peddler (32), Kiran Gangadhar Bomnale alias Rahul peddler (28), and Vivek Rajesh Waghmare alias Vicky (19) all natives of Maharashtra. The trio was selling drugs in the city, and the police apprehended them at M S Maktha. The police seized 102 grams of MDMA drug, net cash of Rs 16,000, and four mobile phones from their possession.

According to the police, Anup is a mechanical engineer in Pune and used to consume MDMA drug by taking it from different peddlers. In the year 2020, due to the financial crisis, he hatched a plan and started supplying MDMA drugs to needy consumers in Pune and other places. He purchased at Rs 2,000 per gram and sold the same at Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.

The police said in the year 2022, he was apprehended by H-NEW and sent to jail along with other accused. After being released from jail, he continued the same business. Anup used to go to Nalasopara of Mumbai and purchase the drug from Joe Jack who is an African nationalist and supply the same to Rahul and Vickey at Pune and some of the customers at Hyderabad namely Riyaz and Arif.

In view of New Year celebrations and high demand in Hyderabad, two days back, the trio started from Pune and reached Hyderabad and stayed at their friend's room at M S Maktha in Somajiguda.

On Thursday, while they were waiting near M S Maktha to deliver the drug to Riyaz and Arif, the police in plain clothes apprehended them and seized 102 grams of MDMA drug.