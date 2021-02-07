Hyderabad: Three-year-old mowed down by bus at MGBS

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy died after coming under wheels of bus at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was identified as Ahan.

It is learned that the boy ran in front of the bus after getting down and the bus driver who noticed all the passengers got down, moved the bus which crashed into the three-year-old. The driver did not notice the boy as the latter was very close to the front end of the bus. His death was instantaneous.

According to the reports, the boy along with his parents returned to Hyderabad from Nizamabad by the bus. The boy ran in front of the bus when his parents were busy collecting the luggage. The three-member family lives in Kishan bagh in the city.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.