Hyderabad: TiE Women 2022 initiative unveiled at Biz Expo

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad unveiled its TiE Women 2022, a global initiative at the ongoing Business Women Expo 2022 on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Suresh Raju, President of TiE said pandemic paved brought in more women into the workforce by providing work-from-home opportunities and nearly 26% of women are working from home. Women's workforce is contributing 17% to our GDP and 28% of enterprises are managed by women. The government is playing its role, so also the corporates in encouraging more women to get into work. TiE Hyderabad has a big role to play he said.

Raju further said that 100 plus women entrepreneurs from different countries are expected to participate in the TiE Global Summit to be hosted by the local chapter in December in Hyderabad.

Vice President Rashida Adenwala said it is a leading initiative of TiE across the globe. It is a pitch competition. It is launched to showcase women entrepreneurs from the State of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to a stellar global team and build a climate of inclusiveness.

Rashida said the event will be held in two phases. Phase one, the local chapter level goes up to August 31st. Phase two, the global level programs run through September. Each chapter selects one winner and four runners up.

The winner will go to the global finale to be held in Dubai. And three runners-up are entitled to a Bootcamp in India. The Pitch Competition was created to provide opportunities, access to investors and VCs, she added.

About 150 women-owned business are showcasing their products and services at the three-day Business Women Expo 2022 at Hitex. Business Idea Competition.

The initiative was launched by Suresh Raju, president of TiE Hyderabad; Srikanth T.G, Business Head, HITEX; Purnima Kamble, Chairwoman of CII-Indian Women Network(IWN) Telangana; Rashida Adenwala---vice president, TiE, Hyderabad and others.