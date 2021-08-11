Hyderabad to be developed as country's film hub: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Adarshnagar: Cinematography and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said that Hyderabad will be developed as a film hub of the country with all facilities and help. "The State government will address all issues of the film industry, theaters and push for shootings for promotion of films to overcome corona losses," he said.

The Minister conducted a high-level review meeting at BRKR Bhavan here with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other officials.

Yadav said that the State Film Chamber, film producers' association and theaters' managements gave separate representations on the related issues. "We have received them and are examining issues to be sorted out. The film industry suffered a huge loss amid the ongoing corona pandemic as theaters were shut, besides shootings were halted. Theaters and producers suffered huge losses due to lack of screening and shooting and exhibition," he noted. "Due to lockdown and closure of the theaters, there are appeals on waiver of electricity charges and property taxes. The government will take a call", he clarified.

Claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to develop Hyderabad as a film hub, and that he held several meetings so far, he said, "We will take the problems of film industry, theaters and related matters to the KCR's notice and decision in the regard will be taken after a meeting with the CM."

The government has total commitment to promote cinemas, theaters, film shootings and provide all support. It gave permission for screening of fifth show and theaters were asked to open following the corona pandemic. Single window permissions are given for film shootings to overcome related problems, he added.