Live
- Hyderabad: Apollo cardiologists perform mitral valve procedure on woman
- KTR distributes land regularisation certificates
- TSRTC rolls out new bus service from Gajularamaram to Waverock
- Hyderabad: Women activist emerges as hero in the fight against human trafficking
- BCAS flags off 10km cycling event
- GHMC standing committee approves seven projects
- Hyderabad city is brimming with young talent, says KTR
- Hyderabad: Cyber Crime police bust fake call centre, 5 held
- Hyderabad to witness ‘Zero Shadow Day’ today
- Cyber security courses online training
Just In
Hyderabad: Apollo cardiologists perform mitral valve procedure on woman
KTR distributes land regularisation certificates
TSRTC rolls out new bus service from Gajularamaram to Waverock
Hyderabad: Women activist emerges as hero in the fight against human trafficking
BCAS flags off 10km cycling event
GHMC standing committee approves seven projects
Hyderabad to witness ‘Zero Shadow Day’ today
Hyderabad: The city is all set to witness a mesmerizing astronomical phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ at 12:22 pm on Thursday.The BM Birla...
Hyderabad: The city is all set to witness a mesmerizing astronomical phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ at 12:22 pm on Thursday.
The BM Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad has planned to organise an event on this day where keen observers will be able to enjoy the second ‘Zero Shadow Day’ phenomenon.
According to a few researchers, ‘Zero Shadow Day’ takes place twice a year in regions near the equator, particularly between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. During this unique event, the sun aligns directly above the Earth’s equator, causing objects and living creatures to cast no shadows at all. The city had earlier experienced this event on May 09 this year. “To experience this, one must be in an open space where the sun is directly overhead, where there are no obstructions that would cast a shadow, such as tall buildings or trees. At precisely 12:22 pm on Thursday, stand in an open area with the sun directly overhead. This means that the shadow of any vertical object will disappear, giving you a rare opportunity to experience zero shadow,” said a senior officer, of BM Birla Planetarium
“As you observe, you’ll see the shadow move, but at exactly 12:22 pm, the object’s shadow will disappear for a brief period. Keep observing the shadow’s position as it reappears,” he added.