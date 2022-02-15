Hyderabad: Today is the last day for applying for Haj-2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that the last date to apply for Haj Online Applications forms for Haj-2022 is February 15, 2022.

B Shafiullah, Executive Officer, TS Haj Committee said that the intending Haj pilgrims, who have not applied till now for online Haj application forms can submit their application through online on the website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

Shafiullah requested the intending Haj pilgrims to bring necessary documents such as passports, bank proof, address proof, passport size photos with white background along with debit or credit card to pay the online HAF processing fee. He also mentioned that the intending Haj pilgrims must have a machine readable passport with the expiry date of December 31, 2022 for applying for Online Haj Application form for Haj-2022. For further Haj-related information, the intending Haj pilgrims can check official website www.hajcommittee. gov.in or call on 040-23298793.