Hyderabad: TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: The Telanana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM) is facilitating the recruitment process for software developer/software engineer, system administrators/network administers, project managers, consultants, ERP, IT-support jobs in Germany.

In a communiqué on Monday it invited applications from the prospective candidates eligible for the jobs. The candidate should be a graduate with experience of 3-5 years in relevant field. They should also have B1/B2 level proficiency in German language (except for those who apply for vacancies for software developers where English language skills are sufficient). TOMCOM invites interested and eligible candidates to enrol on TOMCOM website or mobile app or e-mail resumes to [email protected]@gmail.com For more details candidates may visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact 98496-39539,78935-66493, it added.