Hyderabad: Top IPS officers in State shuffled, promoted

Hyderabad: Stephen Ravindra of 1999 IPS batch, currently serving as Inspector General (IG) of West Zone, has been transferred and posted as Cyberabad Police Commissioner, in place of VC Sajjanar, who has been appointed Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The corporations had remained without MD since 2019 post the retirement GV Ramana Rao. On Wednesday Ravindra was promoted along with Sajjanar.

Ravindra was once the blue eyed boy of former AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as he served as the Chief Security Officer (CSO). Two years back he was requested by Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP Chief Minister to join the AP force as the State Intelligence chief. On Jagan's request, the officer took leave and moved to Vijayawada for two months from June to August 2019. But his inter-cadre deputation was not cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was back to his home cadre.

Simultaneously, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and three other senior IPS officers were empanelled for promotion and will now hold the rank of Director-General of Police (DGP). Senior officers Umesh Sharaff (1989 batch), Govind Singh and Ravi Gupta (both 1990) were promoted.

The State government on Tuesday transferred Anil Kumar, a 1996 batch officer, and promoted him as Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence) and DS Chauhan was made the Additional CP of Traffic.