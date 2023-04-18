Hyderabad: Tourist spots around Tank Bund wow all

Hyderabad: Over three decades ago Hyderabad was just an urban village. Serene atmosphere and a city which used to go to sleep by 9 pm and come back to life only after 10 am. It was known as the city of late lateefs. No proper bus connectivity and not much of night life. The only places where one could go for relaxation were Birla Mandir and Tank Bund with a strong stench and swarms of mosquitoes.



But now as time flies, from just Birla Mandir and Buddha Statue installed in the middle of the Hussain Sagar lake at the heart of the city being the centre of attraction until decades, to Secretariat, Ambedkar Statue, Telangana Martyr's memorial has been an example of how time travelled from 19s to 20s and made Hyderabad a must visit tourist city. Besides Birla Mandir and the Buddha Statue, now the Secretariat, Ambedkar's 125 ft statue, Telangana Martyr's memorial and the musical fountain in the Hussain Sagar lake has now become an epic spot bringing wows on the visitors' face.

People are seen thronging Tank Bund specially on weekends to enjoy the view and enrich the beauty of the heart of the city. The Hans India spoke to the public visiting the spot and took their views on the development made in the area after decades. Few said that Hyderabad has been proving itself to be a major tourist city while some wished that all these places are kept neat and the public doesn't destroy the beauty by littering the places.

Talking about the development in the city, Premraj who earlier used to stay at Ranigunj said, "During my childhood Birla Mandir was the only tourist spot in the area to visit. We used to go all the way walking from Ranigunj to Tank Bund to spend our weekend. But now as time flies, we see a lot of development taking place in the city, which is also setting an example for our future generations."

For example, talking about the Ambedkar Statue, a glimpse of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution is displayed. This will help youngsters and the future generations to know about such real heroes and know how the country evolved through all these decades, added Premraj.

"It is now enjoyable to see Hyderabad become a major tourist hub with the newly uplifted Ambedkar statue and to be inaugurated Telangana Martyr's memorial and Secretariat. We are very enthralled to see the place change according to time in tune with technology. For future generations as well these places will serve as major attractions to know about our history and culture," said Akhil, a regular visitor.

It is really astonishing to see Hyderabad emerging as one of the most visited cities in India which also gives tourists a lot of reasons to throng the city. After just Ramoji Film City and Tank Bund, Ambedkar statue, Secretariat, Telangana Martyr's memorial and the musical fountain have now become the major attractions of the city, said Ramu, a Hyderabadi since 50 years.

Apart from being the major attractions of the city, these developments also help in increase in employment among street vendors. People have started to begin small stalls, ventures to earn for their livelihood. With the development of the hub by the Telangana government and establishing the longest water fountain and newly added Ambedkar Statue, the area has been witnessing huge crowds.