Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for PM Narendra Modi's visit in city tomorrow

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Hyderabad on Saturday, the Hyderabad city police on Friday issued a traffic advisory.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 pm to 7 pm in areas surrounding the Begumpet airport. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch between Punjagutta, Green Lands Prakash Nagar T-Junction, Rasoolpura T-Junction and CTO Junction and the stretch between Somajiguda, Monappa Island, Raj Bhavan Road and Khairatabad Junction.

Officials requested motorists to make a note of the advisory, soliciting their cooperation and avoiding the above-mentioned stretches in the set-forth

timings.