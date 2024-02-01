  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic challan discount extended: February 15 deadline for discounted traffic fines

Hyderabad traffic challan discount extended: February 15 deadline for discounted traffic fines
x
Highlights

February 15 is the new deadline for discounts on traffic challans. Payments for discounted challans were previously due on January 10, but the deadline was previously extended to January 31.

Traffic challan discount period extension in Hyderabad:

Wednesday, the State government issued a go-ahead, which declared the deadline for the discounted clearance of pending traffic challans to be extended. The deadline for the discounts to be extended is February 15. A waiver of 90% for TSRTC buses, 80% for two and three-wheelers, and 60% for LMV/HMV vehicles was declared by the government in response to pending challans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Payments for discounted challans were due on January 10, but the deadline was extended to January 31. The last date for traffic challan discounts in Hyderabad is currently February 15.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X