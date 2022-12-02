Hyderabad: Traffic cops deployed at Tarnaka to ensure violators follow rules

Hyderabad: Following the report published in The Hans India titled "Hum nahi sudherenge! Motorists prefer to pay challans than follow rules" on Friday, Hyderabad Traffic Police swung into action and immediately deployed its personnel to ensure that traffic violators follow rules, to avoid any untoward incident.

The Hans India took up the issue on motorists' lackadaisical attitude to continually violate traffic rules on City roads, especially through wrong-side driving, which is not only a obstruction for oncoming vehicles but is also a deadly hazard. After the report was published, a police officer was deployed at Lalaguda, Tarnaka road in Secunderabad and was seen instilling awareness and imposing challans on violators.

According to the report published, wrong-side driving violation is observable on several major roads in the twin cities and is said that commuters opt to drive on the wrong-side, as a shortcut, to avoid riding an extra- mile to take a U-turns. This not only is a hindrance but also a confusion-causing element for other motorists.

Cops have identified 25 spots where accidents were attributed wrong-side driving. They are imposing a fine of Rs 1,700 and are booking cases under Section 119/177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act on such violators.