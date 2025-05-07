Live
Hyderabad: Traffic cops get new hats to beat the heat
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police received new hats to beat the summer, with the new design aiming to improve comfort and usability for officers on duty in high temperatures. The Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday distributed traffic kit articles, including new hats on Tuesday.
These new hats are being introduced to replace the existing ones, which were found to be uncomfortable during the summer season.
During the programme, the Commissioner addressed the gathering and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the traffic personnel. He urged them to continue improving their efficiency and commitment to ensuring smooth traffic management in the city. He also announced that high-rise cameras will be installed on selected tall buildings to effectively monitor and capture traffic violations.
Furthermore, CV Anand informed that a drone has been provided to the Hyderabad Traffic Branch. This drone will be used for traffic analysis and monitoring, with the goal of providing hassle-free and efficient traffic flow in the city.
Joel Davis, joint commissioner (traffic) and other officers were present.