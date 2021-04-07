Hyderabad: Traffic cops throw 'Helmet Challenge'

Shadhnagar: Traffic sub-inspector (SI) Raghu Kumar launched the Helmet Challenge programme on Wednesday in Shadnagar constituency. The programme was launched with the slogan 'Put on a helmet and save lives'. Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vishwaprasadand Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar attended the programme as chief guests. Later, mementos were handed over to saviors by Traffic ACP Vishwaprasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar said that those in rural areas should be made aware of traffic rules, and pillion riders should also wear helmet. ACP Kushalkar nominated Shadnagar municipal chairman Narender and Chevella ACP for the Helmet Challenge.

Later, Traffic ACP Vishwaprasad said that the value of life to a human being is very important and that everyone must wear a helmet while driving to protect their precious lives. He nominated MSN Company Akhil Reddy, Madhapur ACP Chandra Shekhar and Krishna Edula for the Helmet Challenge.

Later, Traffic SI Raghu Kumar nominated Bollaram CI Prashant, Miyapur Traffic CI Suman and Alwal CI Rajasekhar Reddy for the challenge. Rural CI Satyanarayana, Chowdaryguda SI Venkateshwarlu and other police personnel were present.