Hyderabad: Traffic diversions, curbs in Secunderabad for Bonalu Jatara

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police on Friday issued traffic diversions and parking arrangements in connection with Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara at Secunderabad from July 8 to 10.

The police requested to avoid roads and junctions of Karbala maidan, Ranigunj, Old PS Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI X Road, YMCA, X Roads, St Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Road, Patny X Road, Park lane, Bata, Ghasmandi X Roads, Bible house, Ministers Road, Rasoolpura.

Passengers intending to travel by trains of Secunderabad railway station are requested to start early to reach the railway station in time. There would be traffic congestion while approaching Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No 1 side, police requested to use the entry from platform no 10 of the station from Chilkalguda side. There would be traffic congestion within 2km radius from Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad.

The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar, Hill Street will be closed for all vehicular traffic. Subhash Road starting from Bata X roads up to old Ramgopalpet PS, the road leading to Mahankali Temple from Audaiah X Roads, the road leading to Mahankali Temple from General Bazar Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

Diversion Points

Ranigunj X roads towards Secunderabad Railway Station, Ghasmandi X roads, Patny X roads, Paradise X roads, to and from towards/from Secunderabad Railway Station (For Railway Passengers), to from Uppal towards Punjagutta, the Road between Secunderabad Railway Station towards St.Mary’s Road / Clock tower will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

All buses proceeding towards Secunderabad Railway Station from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar and Ameerpet will be terminated at Clock Tower and they will return to their destinations on the same route via Patny, SBI X Road.

Parking places for devotees

Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Mahabub College/SVIT College, Old Jail khana open place, Islamia High School, Govt Audaiah Memorial High School, Rani Gunj, Mahatma Gandhi Statue, M.G Road, Belson Taj Hotel, Anjali Theater lane.

Police requested the commuters to plan their journey in advance and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.