Hyderabad: Traffic diversions today at Parade grounds for ABVP meeting

Hyderabad: The city police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the ABVP meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.



The police requested the public to avoid roads towards Parade Grounds and surrounding roads. Also, the road between Tivoli X-roads and Plaza X-roads will be closed.

Passengers who intend to travel by evening trains of Secunderabad Railway Station and JBS are requested to start early to reach the station in time. Traffic congestion is expected at junctions of Chilakalguda, Alugaddabai, Sangeeth, YMCA, Patny, SBH Crossroads, Plaza, CTO, Brookbond, Tivoli, Sweekar-Upakar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry Crossroads, Tadbund, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura and Begumpet.

The police appealed to commuters to follow traffic updates on social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle).