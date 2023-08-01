Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Hyderabad: Traffic diversions today at Parade grounds for ABVP meeting
Hyderabad: The city police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the ABVP meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.
The police requested the public to avoid roads towards Parade Grounds and surrounding roads. Also, the road between Tivoli X-roads and Plaza X-roads will be closed.
Passengers who intend to travel by evening trains of Secunderabad Railway Station and JBS are requested to start early to reach the station in time. Traffic congestion is expected at junctions of Chilakalguda, Alugaddabai, Sangeeth, YMCA, Patny, SBH Crossroads, Plaza, CTO, Brookbond, Tivoli, Sweekar-Upakar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry Crossroads, Tadbund, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura and Begumpet.
The police appealed to commuters to follow traffic updates on social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle).