Hyderabad: Traffic remains a chaotic mess in IT corridor

Hyderabad: Denizens specially commuting through the IT corridor continue to face traffic snarls even after the traffic police making elaborate arrangements for free flow of traffic.Unprecedented traffic snarls have been witnessed in Madhapur, Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Mindspace, and other localities from the fast few months. Vehicles are seen stuck for almost an hour during peak hours.

Citizens took on to social media and lamented they trouble while traveling in the traffic. VK Santosh, a regular commuter on the route tweeted, “TSRTC run as many buses as you can here in Raidurgam route. I can see only one RTC bus in the traffic jam.There should be at least 5 buses in the route which can be utilised by the commuters.”

Commuters vent that traffic is getting worse day by day and nothing is improving even after many advisories were issued by the Traffic police. Abhinav, a regular commuter said, “Probably the worst junction is Ikea. Could have planned properly with the same importance as given for beautification. Still a lot more buildings under construction and more vacant land left,” he added.

Another commuter tweeted “Traffic maps showed a 23-minute delay to commute in areas around Ikea, towards Durgam Cheruvu.”

Traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles persisted for many hours in the evening and during peak hours. Traffic begins after getting down from Malkam Cheruvuflyover and continues till Khajaguda signal. There is complete gridlock on this route and there is slow moving traffic from here to Gachibowli x roads. “From flyover to the Gachibowli, the complete stretch witnesses bumper to bumper traffic,” said Shaik Nizam, a commuter.

LS Prasanth said “The worst thing which no one would believe is,since nearly every time I go somewhere, things have changed from the previous time which is leading to confusion. Using Google maps doesn't help either, since it's unaware of the new diversions imposed on the routes by the traffic police.”

With various developmental works carried out in various localities in Gachibowli police station limits, the commuters face double whammy. However, due to the works at Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover works at Gachibowli Junction to Kondapur road, the traffic has been for 90 days.

Recently, Cyberabad police took up various steps to ease the traffic flow and ensure no traffic gridlocks were witnessed, issued a traffic diversions and alternative arrangements in IT corridor across Cyberabad limits. Cyberabad police also instructed the SRDP contractors and engineers to speed up the work by way of executing work by day and night by engaging multiple machineries and even multiple workers and to speed up digging, pile Foundation and erection of pillars.