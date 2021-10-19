Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Old City for Milad-un-Nabi procession

Hyderabad: The Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the Milad-un-Nabi procession in the Old City on Tuesday, informing that traffic restrictions will be imposed between 8 am and 8 pm.

The procession will start from Dargah Syed Quadri Chaman and proceed via Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Aliabad, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Pathergatti, Nayapul, Darulshifa and Mandi Mir Alam before culminating at Moghalpura playground.

Traffic will not be allowed from Dargah Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza Colony, towards Engine Bowli and diverted towards Kandikalguda, Phisalbanda and old Kurnool Road from MBNR crossroads. When the procession reaches Engine Bowli junction from Dargah Syed Quadri Chaman, traffic will not be allowed towards Charminar; instead will be diverted at the junction towards Jahanuma.

Traffic from Goushala junction will not be allowed towards Shamsheergunj road when the procession passes on the Engine Bowli – Charminar route. It will be diverted towards Engine Bowli, Kalapather or Bahadurpura. Traffic will not be allowed from Nagulchinta junction towards Shamsheergunj when the procession reaches Engine Bowli and is on its way to Charminar and will be diverted from the junction towards Lal Darwaza and Kandikal Gate.

When the procession reaches Nagulchinta junction, traffic from Lal Darwaza will be diverted towards Hari Bowli junction and Gowlipura. Similarly, the Charminar-Nagulchinta road will be closed for traffic on both ways. Traffic will not be allowed from Volga Hotel junction towards Shahalibanda, Hari Bowli towards Shahalibanda junction. When the procession reaches the Pista Houz at Nayapul, traffic from Afzalgunj towards Nayapul will be diverted towards Musalam Jung Bridge or Salarjung Bridge.

Similarly, traffic will not be allowed between Darulshifa junction and Bibi Bazaar junction when the procession is on way to Moghalpura.