Hyderabad: Traffic, turbulence lead to dispute among vendors & residents

Rajendranagar: Traffic disturbance, unhygienic business sense and rasping loudspeakers used by vegetable vendors during weekly markets are leading to unsavory disputes between traders and local residents in several areas. The latest one comes from Shaheen Nagar in Balapur mandal, where people up the ante against the market on a busy road leading to several colonies.

The market is held every week near Zam Zam Bakery, Bismillah Colony. The vendors were told to shift deep inside an isolated area. Finding the new location unsuitable for business, several, led by their union leaders, approached Jalpally municipality on Monday seeking permission to do business at the same location.

However, local people said the market was causing traffic disturbance, mainly during emergency cases, as the vendors occupied the entire approach road leading to several colonies in the area. Besides, they were anxious about the vendors' untidy business sense and the use of rasping loudspeakers.

There is an element of plausibility in the residents objecting to the market on the main approach road. "There are regular complaints that vehicles of both vendors and customers are occupying the approach road resulting in traffic issues. In emergency cases, ambulances can't reach the area or move out due to traffic congestion on the road. Sensing the enormity, we provided them the best feasible place to do business," informed Syed Yahiya, Councillor, Ward No. 5, Shaheen Nagar.

Said Shareef, a resident,"we found the place completely untidy after the market, leading to foul smell in the ambient temperature. Besides, a hoard of vehicles were causing traffic problems on the main road. Also, the vendors are using rasping loud speakers leading to a noisy atmosphere in the residential area."

There are vendors having no issue with the new place they were assigned to take up business. Said Jawid, a vegetable vendor, "we have no objection with the new place identified to do business. In fact, the new location is more feasible, as there is no problem of traffic here at all, unlike the earlier location where we often face issues with the traffic police shunting traders all the time to make way for traffic.











