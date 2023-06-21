Hyderabad: Training programme on pre-election arrangements held

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming State Legislative Assembly elections, a virtual training programme was conducted for all Station House Officers (SHOs) by E Ramulu, the Legal Advisor of the Police department. The training programme was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Tuesday.

During the meeting, police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from across the State were informed about the code of conduct violations, election-related crimes, and legal issues pertaining to the legislative assembly elections.

Anjani Kumar highlighted the significance of the workshop, emphasising the need for a comprehensive understanding of laws related to the Code of Conduct, Excise Act, City Police Act, and other relevant legislations for the upcoming elections.

It was revealed that the Central Election Commission will visit Hyderabad in the coming days and hold a review meeting with District Election Officers and State and central-level agencies. District profiles and plans based on the experiences of past elections in 2014 and 2019 should be prepared meticulously.

The officers were advised to familiarise themselves with all aspects of the election process, including the code of conduct, personnel deployment, coordination with central forces, and future planning. Given that many officers are new to their positions, the DGP stressed the importance of cooperation and guidance from experienced officers who have conducted elections in the past. Special attention should be given to preventing clashes and violent incidents.

Ramulu, the legal advisor of the Police Department, emphasised the implementation of the code of conduct through relevant laws such as the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Representation of the People’s Act, and others. He also highlighted the significance of prioritizing the resolution of complaints related to code of conduct violations through cVIGIL, a platform launched by the Election Commission.

The training programme was attended by additional Director General (DG) of CID Division Mahesh Bhagwat, additional DG of Law and Order Sanjay Kumar Jain, Inspector General (IG) of Multi Zone Shah Nawaz Kasim, and other officials.