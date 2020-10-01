Hyderabad: Travel operators resume stir as government backtracks

Hyderabad: Expressing deep anguish over the behaviour of the State Government in resolving the problems being faced by them, the transport operators of Telangana on Wednesday resumed agitation demanding waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax for the lockdown period due to Covid-19. Led by Telangana State Cabs & Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA) president Syed Nizamuddin, along with other leaders Gopal Reddy and Naresh and other leaders, hundreds of travel operators from all across the State held a protest at the RTA office in Khairtabad.



"When we tried to hold agitation on September 5, two days before the commencement of the Assembly session, we were assured by the top officials that our demand for waiver of MV Tax for the lockdown period would be waived and relevant orders would be issued in a day or two. The officials convinced us that all the operators who have submitted online applications for putting the vehicles under 'Non Use' would be considered. However, orders were issued extending the deadline to pay the MV Tax till September 30. We were assured that the orders for waiver of MV tax would be issued in a while," he informed.

Nizamuddin said that September 30 was last day for payment of MV Tax. "Now the top officials are claiming that they have already sent the proposal to the Chief Minister's Office for consideration and a final decision would be taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself. Everyone knows that it is almost impossible to meet CM KCR and none of the travel operators has any access to the CMO. We were arrested when we tried to visit Pragathi Bhavan where we went only to submit a memorandum at the inward section. We are feeling cheated and let down," he said.

The TSCBOA chief said that the operators had no business during the lockdown period and that none of them had any money to pay MV Tax for that period. "We've already pointed out that the authorities have imposed heavy penalties for non-payment or delay in payment of advance MV Tax. We are being penalised for non-submission of documents for placing the vehicles under 'Non-Use'. During the entire lockdown period, all our vehicles were parked in the garages or other parking lots. The RTA offices were closed for most of the period and the transport operators had no exemption to reach the RTA offices to submit vehicle documents," he said. Nizamuddin said that the RTA Commissioner and Principal Secretary of Transport Department Sunil Sharma gave them a positive assurance on September 5. But on Wednesday, they were either inaccessible or were expressing helplessness in providing relief, he said. "We pay tax in advance to the government. There is lockdown in the country since March and even now people are not travelling because of the fear of virus. We want the government to cancel the quarterly tax," said Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC chairman Sheik Salauddin.

Their demands include waiver for at least six months of Fitness, Road Tax, Third Party Insurance needed by drivers, extension of loan moratorium till 31st December 31, complete waiver of interest for this period, increase in fares for app based cabs in view of increase in petrol and diesel prices to offset drivers' additional expenses. Reducing the commission amount from 20 to 5 per cent so that the financially straddled drivers can partly mitigate their economic miseries heaped over last over 180 days, financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh under Mudra loan scheme for transport permit vehicles.

