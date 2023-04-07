Hyderabad: Tributes paid to last Nizam on his 137th birth anniversary

Hyderabad: The 137th birth anniversary of Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan was observed by family members, historians and heritage buffs in the city on Thursday.

People paid respects and floral tributes to Mir Osman Ali Khan at his mausoleum at Masjid-e-Judi in King Koti, where he was laid to rest. All the services and initiatives rendered by the last Nizam were remembered.

Amongst those who visited are grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, historian P Anuradha Reddy and others.

Najaf Ali Khan, said HEH Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan was a most secular ruler and his services were still remembered by the people of all the religions. "Ganga-Jamuni Tahzeeb is apparent that people from different religions came together to pay tributes to my grandfather," added Nawab Najaf Ali.

He said the State government recognised the umpteen contributions and services of Mir Osman Ali Khan whose vision aided Hyderabad to develop into a modern state and urged the government to celebrate the birth anniversary of the last Nizam by declaring a holiday.

"Celebrating the birth anniversary every year in a grand manner is the best tribute to such a great ruler," said Anuradha Reddy.

Born on April 6, 1886, Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last ruler of the princely State of Hyderabad, from 1911 to 1948. After the Hyderabad State was annexed into the Indian Union, he was appointed Rajpramukh of the state in 1948 and held the administrative title till 1956 when the post was abolished.

The Nizam breathed his last at the King Koti Palace on February 24, 1967 and was buried in the Masjid-e-Judi, which he had built in 1936 near the palace.