Hyderabad: TRS leaders step up to turn heat on opposition

Hyderabad: Facing the heat over criticism by opposition parties, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders, who rarely used to talk, are now compelled to speak up and are going all out against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress leaders countering their allegations.

During the last few days, there have been many press conferences by the ruling party leaders, including Ministers, MLAs and MLCs attacking the BJP and the Congress leaders for their outburst on government policies. A day after the public meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy in Raviryala, the TRS leaders went all guns blazing against the Congress leaders. As many as seven leaders, including Public Undertakings Committee chairman A Jeevan Reddy, Whip G Balaraju, MLAs A Venkateshwar Reddy, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, KP Vivekanand and B Subhash Reddy and MLC Shambipur Raju addressed the press conference to counter the allegations of Congress leaders. The leaders targeted Revanth for criticising government's ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme. They alleged that the Congress leaders were unable to digest the TRS popularity and hence, taking up false campaign.

After the Congress leaders, the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was on the target of TRS leaders. The party leaders, including Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Whip B Suman, MLAs G Kishore and B Mallaiah attacked the BJP leader for his comments against the government during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the last two days.

The Ministers said that the Central government had not done anything more than what the State government was entitled to as per the rules. They lashed out at the BJP stating that the saffron party always deceives people during the elections, and alleged that they were the reason for high petrol prices. The party leaders said that the political heat has been increased in the State thanks to the ensuing bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

"The opposition parties are trying to take advantage by cornering the government on the same old issues which were dominant in the earlier elections. However, the election in Huzurabad will be a contest between Modi's bluff and KCR's credibility," said Whip Balka Suman.