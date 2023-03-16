Hyderabad: TSPSC chief's scalp demanded

Hyderabad: The Nava Telangana Students' Union on Wednesday demanded dismissal from service of those responsible for the leak of TSPSC question papers after a judicial inquiry by sitting high court judge.

Raising the demand after members of the union and OU Joint Students' organisations, staged a dharna on the OU campus, president BiruNagarajuGoud, wanted the State government to take responsibility for the leak, sack chairman of the commission and its complete overhaul.

He demanded cancellation of the exams of which papers got leaked and holding them again. 'Those who sold the exam papers should be severely punished," Goud said in a statement later.

Among the students who protested on the OU road included VijenderPawar, secretary, ALSO, MSF State leaders Praveen Kumar, Bonala Nagesh, Narender, Vijay Naik, besides Unemployed JAC activists Ganesh, Kampati Venkat, Shanti Kumar, Bheemsen, Fayaz, Naveen, Santosh, Mahesh, Venkatesh, Ramu, Shiva. Later, the protesters were arrested and taken to OU police station.