Hyderabad: TSRTC rolls out 25 Green Metro Luxury buses to ferry city techies

Hyderabad : In a significant step towards an environmentally friendly public transportation system, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched its new fleet of air-conditioned electric metro luxury buses on Wednesday. TSRTC will commence the service on Saturday with 25 ‘Green Metro Luxury’ buses to cater to the requirements of the IT employees on the city’s IT corridor.

TSRTC stated its commitment to providing an enhanced and comfortable travel experience for the public all while patronising environmental conservation and reducing pollution. On Wednesday, Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flagged off the bus services at Gachibowli. He was accompanied by TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

According to TSRTC, with a strong commitment to provide pollution free e-mobility in Hyderabad city, it is contemplating to introduce 1860 e-buses (825 in 2023-24 and 1035 in 2024-25) in a phased manner. As a part of this initiative, TSRTC Greater Hyderabad Zone launched 25 ‘Green Metro Luxury’ AC Buses in twin cities for the convenience of passengers to travel in pollution free, zero emission, noiseless bus services.

V Venkateshwarlu, Executive director Greater Hyderabad Zone said that the Green Metro Luxury AC Buses are environmentally friendly, pollution free bus services besides providing comfortable and seamless travel experience. With one charge, buses can be utilised for travel up to 225 kms. “The 12-meters long bus has 35 seating capacity with a mobile charging facility and reading lamp on each seat. Moreover, for the safety of the passenger’s vehicle tracking system and also panic buttons at every seat which are linked to the TSRTC control room, fire detection suppression system also installed in case of fire accidents in the bus. Further, CCTV cameras have been installed with a one-month backup facility,” he added.

These Green Metro Luxury AC buses will be plying on the routes including, route no 195W (5 buses) with a tariff Rs 55 (Bachupally to Waverock), and Rs 50 (JNTU to Waverock), route No 107/18 (10 buses) Rs 50 (Secunderabad to Hitech City), Rs 55 (Secunderabad to Kondapur) and Rs 60 (Kondapur to Secunderabad), route no AJ (5 buses) with a tariff of Rs 300 from Miyapur Metro Station to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), route no AL (3 buses) in addition to existing 12 buses with tariff of Rs 300 from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to RGIA, and on route no AC (2 buses) in addition to existing 6 buses with a ticket price of Rs 300 from JBS to RGIA via Masab Tank.

The officer said that the TSRTC is the first Corporation in India to introduce 40 12M Low Floor AC electric buses which have been in operation since March-2019. The ultra-modern zero pollution electric buses are being operated as Pushpaks from various locations of Hyderabad to RGI Airport and have become very popular. As many as 5000 passengers are traveling in Pushpak every day.