Hyderabad: TSSPDCL assistant engineer in ACB net

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer (AE) of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL) has been caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting the bribe on Wednesday in Nagole of Hyderabad.



AE Madhukar is said to have demanded Rs 15,000 bribe from a contractor to give a report on the completion of work. Later, the contractor approached the ACB officials who caught Madhukar red-handed while taking bribe.

In another case, the ACB officials caught two officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) red-handed for demanding Rs 6,000 from one Mamidi Gnaneshwar for the transfer of a property. After the negotiation, Gnaneshwar agreed to pay Rs 5,000 to the Tax Inspector Kaushika Suresh Kumar. However, he approached ACB who laid a trap and caught bill collector Rajeshwar while taking the money.

The officials took Suresh Kumar into custody and are investigating.