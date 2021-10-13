Hyderabad: TSSPDCL assistant engineer in ACB net
Hyderabad: An assistant engineer (AE) of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL) has been caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting the bribe on Wednesday in Nagole of Hyderabad.
AE Madhukar is said to have demanded Rs 15,000 bribe from a contractor to give a report on the completion of work. Later, the contractor approached the ACB officials who caught Madhukar red-handed while taking bribe.
In another case, the ACB officials caught two officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) red-handed for demanding Rs 6,000 from one Mamidi Gnaneshwar for the transfer of a property. After the negotiation, Gnaneshwar agreed to pay Rs 5,000 to the Tax Inspector Kaushika Suresh Kumar. However, he approached ACB who laid a trap and caught bill collector Rajeshwar while taking the money.
The officials took Suresh Kumar into custody and are investigating.