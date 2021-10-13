  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TSSPDCL assistant engineer in ACB net

TSSPDCL assistant engineer in ACB net
x

Hyderabad: TSSPDCL assistant engineer in ACB net (Representational Image)

Highlights

  • An assistant engineer (AE) of TSSPDCL was caught by ACB while taking bribe in Nagole of Hyderabad
  • ACB officials also caught two officials of GHMC for taking bribe

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer (AE) of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL) has been caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting the bribe on Wednesday in Nagole of Hyderabad.

AE Madhukar is said to have demanded Rs 15,000 bribe from a contractor to give a report on the completion of work. Later, the contractor approached the ACB officials who caught Madhukar red-handed while taking bribe.

In another case, the ACB officials caught two officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) red-handed for demanding Rs 6,000 from one Mamidi Gnaneshwar for the transfer of a property. After the negotiation, Gnaneshwar agreed to pay Rs 5,000 to the Tax Inspector Kaushika Suresh Kumar. However, he approached ACB who laid a trap and caught bill collector Rajeshwar while taking the money.

The officials took Suresh Kumar into custody and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X