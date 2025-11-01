Hyderabad turns pop culture paradise as Comic Con X DreamHack kicks off

Hyderabad: The city came alive on Friday as Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, kicked off at HITEX Exhibition Center, merging comics, gaming, cosplay, and pop culture under one roof. Jayesh Rajan, Special Chief Secretary, inaugurated the event, witnessing the city’s vibrant celebration of youth, creativity, and fandom.

Fans got a rare chance to meet international writer and producer Mike Costa of Netflix’s Lucifer fame, and artist J Gonzo, known for covers on TMNT and Ghost Rider. The day featured an Anime Panel & Quiz, Comic Con Comedy Showcase and a cosplay contest with characters from anime, gaming, and comics competing for a ₹30,000 prize. DreamHack, India’s premier digital festival, joined forces with Comic Con, showcasing gaming challenges, esports tournaments, and creator interactions with popular influencers like Sensei IGL, Vanshaj, TraceGOD, and more. Fans enjoyed Tekken 8, Super Smash Bros, BGMI, and chess duels, alongside retro and board games like Pac-Man and Monopoly. Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said.