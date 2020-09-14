Hyderabad: Two arrested in actress Sravani's suicide case

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly forcing TV actress Sravani to commit suicide. The accused were identified as Devaraja Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy.

According to police, Devaraja Reddy who was named as accused No. 1 in the FIR was the boyfriend of Sravani and he ditched her because it was revealed to him that she had affairs with two other men namely, Sai Krishna Reddy and Ashok Reddy.

AR Srinivas, DCP of West Zone, said the actress came to Hyderabad eight years ago from Kakinada as she wanted to become an actress. While continuing her struggle, she encountered Sai Krishna five years ago and they both were in a relationship. The accused no. 2 also helped the actress financially and helped her to get roles in serials.

He said, "But in the year 2018 differences cropped up between them and she moved on and got in contact with Ashok who produced the film 'Prematho Karthik'. She was in a relationship with Ashok for a while and then she came into contact with Devaraja who also moved in from Kakinada to Hyderabad for acting in movies."

"As they came in contact with each other, they started making videos on TikTok and as the videos went viral they became popular and decided to marry each other. The actress also invited Devaraja to her home and they had a physical relationship. However, the accused no. 1 got to know about her previous affairs and he decided to move on which hurt her a lot. She tried her best to get back into a relationship with Devaraja but, he did not accept her proposal," stated the officer.

All hell broke loose when the actress publicly proposed Devaraja at her birthday party, but he denied it in the public which hurt her. Finally she decided to confront him and on June 21, when he and his mother came for shopping in Ameerpet she insulted him along with her brother and they also abused him physically.

A case was then filed at SR Nagar PS by Devaraja, however, Sravani also filed a counter case at Punjagutta PS, but the matter was resolved amicably.

"Later on the actress tried contacting Devaraja through messages and he finally agreed to her wish and they both had dinner on September 7, but the accused no. 2 Sai Krishna arrived at the spot and forcibly took her with him in an auto rickshaw and dropped her at home.

She was later being harassed mentally and physically by her parents and accused no. 2, due to which she took the extreme step and committed suicide," explained the DCP.