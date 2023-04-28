Hyderabad: Two-month-old infant kidnapped in Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a two-month-old infant was apprehended near the Afzalgunj police station limits. Swati, the mother of the baby, lives a life on the footpaths and earns by asking alms.



It is learnt that the baby was kidnapped when the mother was asleep along with the child, an unknown lady aged about 30 years accompanied by a male associate, kidnapped the infant and fled from the area. When the mother realized that her child was kidnapped, she raised a hue and cry.

The Afzalgunj police immediately swung into action and checked the CCTV cameras in the area, in which they could successfully trace footage of the kidnapper lady and her associate. The police find that the kidnappers boarded a TSRTC bus and proceeded towards Falaknuma area.

The Afzalgunj police have registered a case of kidnapping and investigation is underway. The police have requested the public to share any information about the kidnappers on mobile number 8712660530 (SHO Afzalgunj PS).