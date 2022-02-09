Hyderabad: Two new units to counter drug menace by City police

Hyderabad: In order to crackdown heavily on drug menace in the city, the city police will launch two special units today following the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The two units are, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW). The H-NEW will be located at the Hyderabad Commissioners office, under the charge of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, two inspectors, four sub-inspectors and 20 police constables. It will function on the lines of PC C V Anand's task force in generating intelligence, conducting raids, detecting and disrupting organised drug trafficking groups, suppliers, peddlers, consumers, and maintaining databanks. It is being provided with adequate infrastructure, vehicles, and funds.

The second unit, Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW), will operate under the charge of an ACP, inspector, SI, and six HCs/PCs. They will support, monitor, and assist the local police stations in arrests, remands, seizure, charge-sheeting and maintain the trial till conviction is achieved. The unit will also train small units that are being created in all police stations to deal with such cases. These units will be inaugurated by Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy.