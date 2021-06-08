Hyderabad: Two People Tried To Commit Suicide Before Minister Harish Rao's Convoy

Pete Bashir Bagh CI is accused of harassing two young boys from the same family, prompting them to attempt suicide. The brothers reached PragatiBhavan and then tried to take their lives. One tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on his body, while the other one fell across the convoy of Telangana Minister Harish Rao and take his life.

When asked about their problem, the brothers doled out that CI Pete Bashir Bagh was harassing them along with a builder. Despite the fact that police officers intervened, the suicide attempt near the PragatiBhawan caused traffic congestion and temporarily halted Harish Rao's convoy.