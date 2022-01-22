Hyderabad: UFERWA raises pitch for roll out of booster vaccine vans

Hyderabad: With the rising Covid cases in the city, once again alarm has been sounded over the spread of the virus in public places. The United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWA) has proposed to the State government to provide mobile booster vaccination vans for senior citizens. Also, to curb movement of the locals in public places, several resident welfare associations have requested the government once again to resume vegetable mobile markets in localities.

Shiva Kiran, president, Greenland Residents' Welfare Association, Begumpet, said, "as the Covid cases have been increasing and there is a risk of the virus spreading in public places, the booster vaccination drive is going on in many urban primary health centres. It has been observed that many senior citizens are forced to stand in long queues. Also, many of them are unable to reach the centres. It will be better if the State government deploys mobile vaccination vans for giving the booster doses in every locality."

"Weekly markets can be hot spots for spreading virus, as no social distancing norm is being followed there. Some members of UFERWA have represented to the Agriculture department to resuming mobile vegetable vans which were organised during the first and second waves. By re-launching mobile vans huge crowds can be controlled. Also, if the government and the police restrict movement of people during nights it will help control unusual hangouts, pointed out BT Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Residents' Welfare Associations, Greater Hyderabad.

Said Syed Khaled Shah, UFRWA member, "once again if the government starts vaccination on wheels for the booster dose, especially for senior citizens, it will be very helpful. The weekly markets should be temporarily closed, as many vendors are seen not wearing masks and not observing social distancing norms. People rush in because the markets are held once a week. Being a member of UFERWA we sent a written representation to the government to once again to resume mobile vaccination and vegetable vans."